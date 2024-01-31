All Sections
EU promises to train another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers by end of summer

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 18:28
EU promises to train another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers by end of summer
Stock photo: Getty Images

The EU plans to train another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of its training mission.

Source: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, after a meeting of EU defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have almost reached the target of 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained through our training mission for Ukraine. And today we have agreed to add an additional 20,000 soldiers, and this will put the bar at 60,000 soldiers trained in total."

Details: Borrell said the figure of 60,000 is due to be reached by the end of the summer.

"Good training means saving lives on the battlefield," Borrell said.

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that Germany intends to train another 10,000 soldiers from Ukraine this year.
  • The decision to launch the training mission was made by the foreign ministers of the member states in November 2022. At the time, it was said that up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers would initially be trained in Germany, Poland and other EU countries. This figure was later increased to 30,000 and then to 40,000. The Bundeswehr has trained about 10,000 of them.
  • Last October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU member states for the decision to provide Ukraine with Western F-16 fighter jets and called for training to be integrated into the EU's EUMAM training mission.

