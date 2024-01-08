Explosive device blows up on railway near Russian oil depot – photo

An explosive device has detonated on railway tracks near an oil depot in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast.

Source: Telegram channels Baza and Shot

Details: Russian Telegram channels reported at around 14:30 that emergency services were looking into reports of an explosion on railway tracks in the city of Nizhny Tagil.

Advertisement:

The explosion allegedly occurred on railway tracks near the San-Donato station, where the oil depot is located.

According to Telegram channels, the explosive device may have been detonated under a tanker. Another explosive device was found near the site of the blast.

The oil depot near San-Donato Screenshot: Google Maps

Screenshot: Google Maps

Support UP or become our patron!