Explosive device blows up on railway near Russian oil depot – photo
Monday, 8 January 2024, 14:52
An explosive device has detonated on railway tracks near an oil depot in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast.
Source: Telegram channels Baza and Shot
Details: Russian Telegram channels reported at around 14:30 that emergency services were looking into reports of an explosion on railway tracks in the city of Nizhny Tagil.
The explosion allegedly occurred on railway tracks near the San-Donato station, where the oil depot is located.
According to Telegram channels, the explosive device may have been detonated under a tanker. Another explosive device was found near the site of the blast.
