Explosive device blows up on railway near Russian oil depot – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 14:52
Explosive device blows up on railway near Russian oil depot – photo
The railway. Photo: Getty Images

An explosive device has detonated on railway tracks near an oil depot in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast.

Source: Telegram channels Baza and Shot

Details: Russian Telegram channels reported at around 14:30 that emergency services were looking into reports of  an explosion on railway tracks in the city of Nizhny Tagil.

The explosion allegedly occurred on railway tracks near the San-Donato station, where the oil depot is located.

According to Telegram channels, the explosive device may have been detonated under a tanker. Another explosive device was found near the site of the blast.

Нафтобаза біля Сан-Донато
The oil depot near San-Donato
Screenshot: Google Maps
 
Screenshot: Google Maps
 

Advertisement: