Explosions rock Belgorod, Russia, people injured

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 January 2024, 21:35
Explosions rock Belgorod, Russia, people injured
Photo: Telegram channels

Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 8 January. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 10 missiles were shot down.

Source: Local Telegram channels; the Russian Defence Ministry; Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast

Details: Local Telegram channels report that people heard explosions and allegedly saw air defence systems operating. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defence systems allegedly shot down 10 missiles over Belgorod Oblast. 

The governor of Belgorod said that three people were injured by shrapnel.

Windows in three city buildings and three cars were damaged by shrapnel as well. Four lorries caught on fire in the car park of a local company.

Subjects: Russiawar
