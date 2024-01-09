Almost 30 Russians captured in 3 days – Tavriia Operational Strategic Group Commander

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has said that Ukrainian Defence Forces have captured nearly 30 Russian soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group over the past three days.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "We [have captured] almost 30 occupiers in three days."

Details: He added that there were no airstrikes in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on 8 January, but the Russians launched 5 missile strikes and fired 452 artillery shells. There were also 37 combat clashes.

Tarnavskyi said that the defenders are holding steady and conducting active operations on the determined fronts.

In particular, over the past day, 375 Russian occupiers were killed and 21 pieces of military equipment were destroyed: 2 tanks, 5 armoured combat vehicles, 1 artillery system, 9 UAVs, 2 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

