Russia strikes hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast using aerial bombs, four injured – photo

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 1 February 2024, 00:22
Russia strikes hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast using aerial bombs, four injured – photo
Stock photo: Getty Images

At 21:50, the Russian army launched guided aerial bombs on a civilian hospital in the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We evacuated 38 people, including five members of the hospital staff, and provided first aid to four of them at the scene. The building's facade, windows and roof were damaged. Work on dealing with the aftermath is ongoing."

Update: 00:21 The State Emergency Service reported that four people were injured during the Russian attack on the civilian hospital, and they received first aid at the scene.

The rescue workers also posted a photo of the aftermath of the attack.

Background: The Russian army also attacked Kharkiv with drones on the evening of 31 January.

Advertisement: