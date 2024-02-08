All Sections
Putin's on the balls of his heels, and what are we doing? Stepping back? – Biden on failed aid bill

Thursday, 8 February 2024, 08:43
Joe Biden. Photo: whitehouse.gov

Hours after the Senate failed to pass a border security and immigration bill that would have unlocked more than US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden expressed concern that Kyiv's allies were withdrawing their support at a critical time.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bloomberg

Details: Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is on the balls of his heels."

Quote from Biden: "And what are we doing? Stepping back?"

Details: Biden stated that Ukraine is at a critical stage of the war: the country's ammunition and weapons stocks are dwindling, and combat actions are expected to intensify this spring.

Quote from Biden: "The United States is viewed as — we are the essential nation. If the United States steps out of events, what happens. What happens then in the Middle East, the Taiwan Straits? What happens in Asia? What happens with Ukraine?"

More details: Bloomberg reported that former US President Donald Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, had called on Republicans in Congress to reject the bill that would have provided aid to Ukraine.

Currently, US lawmakers are negotiating a pared-down package that would exclude the immigration provisions and include aid to Ukraine and other US national security priorities, but this approach faces opposition in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Background:

  • The US Senate did not find enough support for a procedural vote on a bill with a tougher migration policy that included additional funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
  • Prior to that, President Joe Biden, who supported the compromise bipartisan bill, said that Donald Trump was trying to derail its adoption.

