Russian attack drone operators being trained in Syria

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 February 2024, 09:14
Russian attack drone operators being trained in Syria
A downed Shahed drone. Photo: Serhii Naiev, Former сommander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that Russian UAV operators are being trained for the war against Ukraine at Shayrat Airfield in Syria.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Russian operators of Iranian-made UAVs are being trained in Syria. The training of the Muscovites is being conducted by the Lebanese Hezbollah Police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (of Iran) on the territory of the Syrian military airfield Shayrat."

Details: It is reported that the Lebanese-Iranian-Russian training course involves mastering the Shahed-136 and Ababil-3 UAVs, as well as the Raad remotely piloted aircraft.

Defence Intelligence said that the military exercises are headed by Kamal Abu Sadik, one of Hezbollah's commanders, who specialises in the manufacture and maintenance of drones.  

"Along with the Russians, Syrian mercenaries, whom Moscow plans to use in the war against Ukraine as UAV operators, are also undergoing training," the Defence Intelligence said.

