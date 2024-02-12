All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden calls Trump's statements regarding threats to allies appalling and dangerous

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 10:42
Biden calls Trump's statements regarding threats to allies appalling and dangerous
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Facebook

US President Joe Biden has reacted to the statements of his predecessor Donald Trump admitting he threatened allies to "encourage" Russia to engage in aggression to force them to increase their contributions to collective security.

Source: The Hill, citing Biden, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden called Trump's remarks "appalling and dangerous".

Advertisement:

He also warned that a potential second Trump term would destroy the USA's international relations and embolden America's enemies.

Quote: "Donald Trump’s admission that he intends to give Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous," Biden said.

He also noted that such remarks are expected from a man "who is promising to rule as a dictator like the ones he praises on day one if he returns to the oval office".

Background:

  • During a rally in South Carolina, Trump reiterated how, during his presidency, he threatened to "encourage Russia" to attack one of the NATO members who do not fulfil their financial obligations to the Alliance.
  • European Council President Charles Michel called Trump's words irresponsible.
  • The White House previously said Trump's threats to encourage the Russian Federation to engage aggression against its allies are "abnormal".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenTrump
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Biden
White House calls Trump's threats to encourage Russian aggression against allies "appalling"
Scholz mentions Tucker Carlson interview during meeting with Biden
Biden praises Scholz for his exemplary contributions to Ukrainian defence
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: