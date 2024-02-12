2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village

Two men have stepped on a Russian explosive device within a day in the settlement of Biliaivka; both have been taken to hospital.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 58-year-old victim was collecting firewood in a forest when he encountered an explosive device left by the Russian army.

As a result of the detonation, the man sustained an explosive injury and lost part of his leg.

Another 62-year-old man, who also stepped on a mine in a forest, was taken to hospital. He sustained blast injuries and traumatic amputation of toes.

