Sinking of Tsezar Kunikov leaves Russian Black Sea Fleet with only 5 serviceable ships, down from 13

After the destruction of the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov, only 5 of the 13 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet remain in service.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrainian Navy spokesman, on Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project)

Quote from Pletenchuk: "As the president of the Russian Federation once said, 'it sank' (referring to Putin's words about the Russian submarine Kursk, which sank in 2000 in the Barents Sea with 118 crew members – ed.)

So, we can use his words to comment on what happened to the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov. Our colleagues from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have once again disposed of another unnecessary object in the Black Sea."

Details: Pletenchuk joked about the destruction of the ship on the day of death of Soviet officer Tsezar Kunikov, after whom the vessel was named: "Maybe it's bad luck; not every Caesar manages to die twice in one day."

Background:

On the morning of 14 February 2024, explosions from the sea were heard in Russian-occupied Crimea, especially in Yalta, Miskhor, Alupka and Simeiz. It was reported in public channels that a large landing ship was attacked near Miskhor, and the Russians sent another ship and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters for rescue operations. The Russian Ministry of Defence only reported the interception of six drones over the sea.

Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that DIU’s drones struck the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov in the Black Sea. Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially reported that the warship was sunk by Magura V5 maritime drones and released a video.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed reports of the destruction of the Tsezar Kunikov, a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, that was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka.

