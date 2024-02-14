All Sections
Sinking of Tsezar Kunikov leaves Russian Black Sea Fleet with only 5 serviceable ships, down from 13

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 11:31
The large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov. Photo: the Military Review website - topwar.ru

After the destruction of the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov, only 5 of the 13 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet remain in service.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrainian Navy spokesman, on Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project)

Quote from Pletenchuk: "As the president of the Russian Federation once said, 'it sank' (referring to Putin's words about the Russian submarine Kursk, which sank in 2000 in the Barents Sea with 118 crew members – ed.)

So, we can use his words to comment on what happened to the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov. Our colleagues from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have once again disposed of another unnecessary object in the Black Sea."

Details: Pletenchuk joked about the destruction of the ship on the day of death of Soviet officer Tsezar Kunikov, after whom the vessel was named: "Maybe it's bad luck; not every Caesar manages to die twice in one day."

Background:

Subjects: Black SeaCrimeawar
