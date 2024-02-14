All Sections
Ukrainian Intelligence intercepts Russian pilots' discussion of Tsezar Kunikov warship: Wreckage and patch of oil

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 14:24
Interception of Russian pilots' conversations about Tsezar Kunikov ship. Screenshot: video by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Intercepted radio conversations by Russians at the site of the strike on the Russian warship Tsezar Kunikov, which appeared to have been loaded with equipment, confirm that the vessel has been destroyed.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) 

Details: The Russians conducted a visual observation of the site where the ship was sinking from Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters, with the information being relayed by an An-26 military transport aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"I can see wreckage and a patch of oil," the Russian pilot says.

DIU special forces were behind the attack.

DIU notes that the Russian Ropucha-class landing ship Tsezar Kunikov had been stationed for 10 days near a specialised quay wall, known as a "blind", from which the Russians load military equipment and machinery.

Quote: "An early visual assessment of the ship's settling indicates that the Tsezar Kunikov was loaded when it sank."

Background: 

