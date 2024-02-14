Ukrainian Intelligence intercepts Russian pilots' discussion of Tsezar Kunikov warship: Wreckage and patch of oil
Intercepted radio conversations by Russians at the site of the strike on the Russian warship Tsezar Kunikov, which appeared to have been loaded with equipment, confirm that the vessel has been destroyed.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Details: The Russians conducted a visual observation of the site where the ship was sinking from Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters, with the information being relayed by an An-26 military transport aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces.
"I can see wreckage and a patch of oil," the Russian pilot says.
DIU special forces were behind the attack.
DIU notes that the Russian Ropucha-class landing ship Tsezar Kunikov had been stationed for 10 days near a specialised quay wall, known as a "blind", from which the Russians load military equipment and machinery.
Quote: "An early visual assessment of the ship's settling indicates that the Tsezar Kunikov was loaded when it sank."
Background:
- On the morning of 14 February 2024, explosions from the sea were heard in Russian-occupied Crimea, especially in Yalta, Miskhor, Alupka and Simeiz. It was reported in public channels that a large landing ship was attacked near Miskhor, and the Russians sent another ship and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters for rescue operations. The Russian Ministry of Defence only reported the interception of six drones over the sea.
- Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that DIU drones had struck the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov in the Black Sea. Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially reported that the warship had been sunk by Magura V5 maritime drones and released a video.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later confirmed reports of the destruction of the Tsezar Kunikov, a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka.
- Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that after the destruction of the Tsezar Kunikov, only 5 of the 13 ships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet remain in service.
