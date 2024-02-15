All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trump thinks Putin speaking out in favour of Biden is a compliment

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 10:00
Trump thinks Putin speaking out in favour of Biden is a compliment
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that it would be better for Russia if Joe Biden won the US election a "compliment".

Source: Newsweek, citing Trump at a rally in South Carolina, reported by European Pravda  

Quote: "President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment, actually. He's just said that he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump. Now, that's a compliment. A lot of people said, 'Oh, gee, that's too bad.' No, no, that's a good thing."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump said that it is not surprising that Putin would like to see Biden in the White House.

Trump pointed out that during his presidency, he imposed sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but the Biden administration lifted those sanctions in May 2021.

Background:

  • Vladimir Putin said that Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, would be a better president as far as relations with Russia are concerned.
  • Bloomberg reported that Trump, if he wins the next presidential election, is going to "reduce commitments" to some NATO members and plans to push Ukraine and Russia to negotiate.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: TrumpUSAELECTIONSPutin
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Trump
Trump's advisers discuss possibility of bringing Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiation table – Bloomberg
NATO Secretary General to Trump: Stop undermining our deterrence system
Republican senators consult with Trump over proposal to issue aid to Ukraine in the form of a loan
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: