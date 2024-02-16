Situation in Avdiivka is difficult, but under control – Commander of Tavriia Operational Strategic Group

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has said that "the situation in Avdiivka is difficult, but under control."

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "As of 23:00 on 15 February 2024, the situation in Avdiivka is difficult but under control.

Fierce fighting is taking place within the city. Our troops are using all available assets and personnel to hold back the enemy."

Details: Tarnavskyi noted that in line with the decision, the planned reinforcement of units and manoeuvres of troops in vulnerable areas are underway.

In addition, he said, additional resources of ammunition and other weapons have been allocated.

Quote: "New positions have been prepared and strong fortifications continue to be readied, taking into account all possible scenarios."

Background:

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, said that there was a risk that Russian forces would capture the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast because Ukrainian defenders do not have enough weapons.

Mykola Volokhov, commander of the Terra unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said that the Russians had deployed elite troops to Avdiivka and concentrated a very large number of infantry there.

