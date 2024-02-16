All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US State Department comments on Ukraine's desire to join NATO

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 05:10
US State Department comments on Ukraine's desire to join NATO
Daniel Cisek. Photo: Suspilne

The US Department of State has said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not expected to be considered at this year's summit, and is likely to take place "after the war".

Source: US State Department representative Daniel Cisek, in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Quote: "NATO members know and understand that Ukrainians want to become a NATO member immediately and as soon as possible. Frankly, this is not expected to happen at the NATO summit this year... probably after the war."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that this year the North Atlantic Alliance turns 75 years old and that "the Alliance has been getting stronger lately." In particular, this is influenced by enlargement – namely, Finland's accession in April 2023 and the final steps towards Sweden's accession.

"This means that NATO is actually bigger and stronger than it has been in 75 years. This is also an important issue for the relationship between NATO and Ukraine," said Cisek.

He noted that there are more and more conflicts in the world, so there are more challenges. However, it can be seen that despite the differences among NATO members, in the end, the Alliance's decision remains unanimous on Ukraine's accession.

As an example, Cisek cited last year's NATO summit in Vilnius, where all members reiterated that "Ukraine has a place in NATO".

He also said that the Senate is expected to continue working together to implement reforms in Ukraine. The top priority now is to provide assistance to defend it against Russian aggression.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkraineNATO
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
USA
Failure to support Ukraine will never be forgotten – Biden on House recess
US House of Representatives starts recess without voting for Ukraine aid bill
White House: Russia may capture Avdiivka as Ukrainians run out of artillery shells
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: