Pentagon estimates Russia spent over US$200 billion on war in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 18:40
Pentagon. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon has estimated that Russia has spent up to US$211 billion on its military operations in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing an unnamed senior US defence official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US official, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, noted that the war has cost Russia US$1.3 trillion in lost economic growth through 2026.

Reuters reported that the official said Russia had lost over US$10 billion in cancelled or postponed arms sales.

The official also mentioned that about 315,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded during the war of aggression against Ukraine.

On Friday, 16 February, US Vice President Kamala Harris said at the Munich Security Conference that the United States should maintain support for Ukraine, as otherwise, Russia's aggression against other states cannot be avoided.

Earlier, it was reported that new assessments of Russia's military capabilities and its threats to NATO security have caused an increase in the number of statements by Western governments warning of a possible Russian attack on the Alliance.

At the same time, the North Atlantic Alliance's analysts believe that the Russian army's transition to an offensive in Ukraine in the coming months is unrealistic.

Earlier, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell noted that after the Russian presidential "elections" in March, the country could launch another major offensive in Ukraine.

