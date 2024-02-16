Third Assault Brigade: At least 15,000 Russians fighting against us in Avdiivka, situation is extremely difficult

At least 15,000 Russians are fighting against the defenders from Ukraine’s Third Separate Assault Brigade on the front line in Avdiivka, and despite Russian losses, the situation remains extremely difficult.

Source: Third Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "At least 15,000 enemy troops are fighting against the Third Separate Assault Brigade on our front line in Avdiivka.

Our brigade inflicted critical damage on the 74th and 114th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigades of the Russian Armed Forces. Both enemy units were virtually wiped out.

The actual number of losses is estimated at 4,200, [including] Cargo 200 (dead) and Cargo 300 (wounded)."

The 30th Separate Motorised Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is also suffering significant losses. Fighting is ongoing against the 35th and 55th Separate Motorised Brigades of the 41st Army and against the 21st and 15th Separate Motorised Brigades of the 2nd Army...

Despite the fact that the occupiers are suffering disproportionate losses, the situation in Avdiivka remains extremely difficult."

Details: According to information from Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the Russian forces in this section of the front are as follows:

The 35th, 55th and 74th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigades of the 41st Combined Arms Army.

Also: the 15th, 21st and 30th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigades from the 2nd Combined Arms Army.

The 114th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade – formerly the 11th Separate Motorised Rifle Regiment of the "Donetsk People’s Republic" – is fighting against Ukrainian forces near Avdiivka.

Some tasks are performed by the GRU (Russian military intelligence), which conducts night assaults using night vision equipment, conducts sabotage operations, and adjusts air and artillery strikes.

Previously: On 16 February, it was reported that Ukrainian defenders had withdrawn from the Zenit position in Avdiivka to save soldiers’ lives and improve the operational situation. Troops are currently regrouping and their units are being reinforced.

Background:

Fierce fighting continues in Avdiivka. Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Avdiivka front are being confronted by Russian Special Forces and airborne troops, and in recent days, Russia has also been deploying more armoured vehicles for the offensive.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade confirmed on 15 February that it had been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian troops in the area of Avdiivka and reported that although two Russian brigades had been critically damaged on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders were being forced to "fight 360 degrees" and the Russians were transferring new forces to Avdiivka.

