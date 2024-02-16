70 combat clashes in combat zone within 24 hours, Russians attempt to occupy Avdiivka – General Staff

Stock photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 70 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 8 missile attacks and 49 airstrikes, as well as 84 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 16 February

Details: The Russians did not conduct offensive actions on the Kupiansk front.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front the Defence Forces repelled five attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front the Defence Forces repelled 27 attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka and two more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft did not abandon their attempts to occupy Avdiivka.

On the Marinka front the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces seven times.

On the Novopavlivka front the Russians did not conduct offensive actions. About 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front there have been no offensive (assault) actions conducted by the Russians.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operative-Strategic Grouping of Forces on the Kherson front the Russians do not abandon the attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day there were two assault attempts on the Ukrainian positions.

Quote: "Over the past day the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched attacks on 11 areas where the occupiers’ manpower was concentrated, and on an anti-aircraft system.

Ukrainian missile units struck three clusters of manpower, two artillery firing positions, one ammunition storage point and two radar stations of the enemy."

Support UP or become our patron!