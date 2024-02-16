All Sections
KAB-500 bombs make ceiling crumble: 3rd Assault Brigade posts video from cellars of Avdiivka Coke Plant – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 February 2024, 19:56
Screenshot: video by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Defence Forces of Ukraine has posted a video from the cellars of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, where medics are stabilising the wounded and soldiers take shelter from Russian attacks.

Source: press service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "This footage was shot by members of the 3rd Assault Brigade. They are sheltering inside the plant from the constant Russian attacks while medics stabilise the wounded – even as the ceiling crumbles from more attacks with KAB bombs."

Background: 

  • Fierce fighting continues in Avdiivka. Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Avdiivka front are being confronted by Russian Special Forces and airborne troops, and in recent days, Russia has also been deploying more armoured vehicles for the offensive.
  • The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade confirmed on 15 February that it had been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian troops near Avdiivka and reported that although two Russian brigades had suffered critical losses on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders were being forced on the defensive from every direction. The Russians are transferring new forces to Avdiivka.
  • On 16 February Ukraine’s forces withdrew from Zenit, a key defence position in the south of Avdiivka, to spare lives and improve the operational situation. Troops are currently regrouping and units are being reinforced.
  • At least 15,000 Russians are fighting against the defenders from Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on the front line in Avdiivka, and despite Russian losses, the situation remains extremely difficult.

Subjects: Avdiivka
