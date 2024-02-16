All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU will have to double aid for Ukraine if US does not allocate funds – Kiel Institute

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 19:03
EU will have to double aid for Ukraine if US does not allocate funds – Kiel Institute
Image: Getty Images

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which assesses the military aid allocated to Ukraine by its international partners, thinks that Europe will have to double the current level and pace of military aid for Kyiv in order to replace the US support this year.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the assessment by the institute

Details: The data shows that the total European aid for Ukraine has long overtaken the American aid – not only in terms of commitments, but also in terms of specific aid allocations sent to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Moreover, the approval of the EU's Ukraine Support Facility guarantees further financial assistance.

However, the gap between EU commitments and allocations remains very large. To fully replace US military assistance in 2024, Europe would have to double its current level and pace of arms assistance, the institute estimates.

According to the latest data, US commitments concerning Ukraine aid have basically stopped since the US Congress failed to adopt any new support packages.

In contrast, the European aid continues to grow both from the point of view of commitments and the aid which was allocated or is supposed to be sent to Ukraine soon.

New data shows that there is a significant gap between promised and actual aid flows. As of 15 January 2024 the EU and its member states have committed a total of €144 billion in aid, but only allocated €77 billion of this for specific purposes.

The volume of total financial aid allocated by the EU (€34 billion) is nearly the same as the total allocated military aid (€35.2 billion).

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, continues to hope for a positive decision by the US Congress on further support for Ukraine.

Background:

  • This week the Senate voted for a package bill which provides for US$61 billion for Ukraine.
  • However, the Chamber of Representatives went on break until the end of February without voting for the package bill.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUSAUkrainemoney
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
EU
EU reacts to reports of Navalny's death: "A reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about"
Western officials increasingly believe Russia could attack NATO country – FT
Farmer associations in Europe want stronger control over imports from Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: