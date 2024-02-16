EU will have to double aid for Ukraine if US does not allocate funds – Kiel Institute

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which assesses the military aid allocated to Ukraine by its international partners, thinks that Europe will have to double the current level and pace of military aid for Kyiv in order to replace the US support this year.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the assessment by the institute

Details: The data shows that the total European aid for Ukraine has long overtaken the American aid – not only in terms of commitments, but also in terms of specific aid allocations sent to Ukraine.

Moreover, the approval of the EU's Ukraine Support Facility guarantees further financial assistance.

However, the gap between EU commitments and allocations remains very large. To fully replace US military assistance in 2024, Europe would have to double its current level and pace of arms assistance, the institute estimates.

According to the latest data, US commitments concerning Ukraine aid have basically stopped since the US Congress failed to adopt any new support packages.

In contrast, the European aid continues to grow both from the point of view of commitments and the aid which was allocated or is supposed to be sent to Ukraine soon.

New data shows that there is a significant gap between promised and actual aid flows. As of 15 January 2024 the EU and its member states have committed a total of €144 billion in aid, but only allocated €77 billion of this for specific purposes.

The volume of total financial aid allocated by the EU (€34 billion) is nearly the same as the total allocated military aid (€35.2 billion).

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, continues to hope for a positive decision by the US Congress on further support for Ukraine.

This week the Senate voted for a package bill which provides for US$61 billion for Ukraine.

However, the Chamber of Representatives went on break until the end of February without voting for the package bill.

