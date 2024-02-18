All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Intelligence comments on resignation of Russian Black Sea Fleet commander Sokolov

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 18 February 2024, 12:47
UK Defence Intelligence comments on resignation of Russian Black Sea Fleet commander Sokolov

UK Defence Intelligence has linked Admiral Sokolov's resignation as commander of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet to the loss of many of the fleet's ships, without specifying whether Sokolov is still alive.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 18 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to UK intelligence, the Russian Federation's decision to dismiss Sokolov is clearly linked to Ukraine's significant success in inflicting losses on the Black Sea Fleet, the most recent of which was the sinking of the Tsezar Kunikov landing ship.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence recalled that Sokolov's predecessor in this position, Igor Osipov, was said to have been dismissed from his post immediately after the sinking of the cruiser Moskva. The analysts also suggested that Sokolov's "leadership style" was one of the reasons for his resignation.

Quote: "Although not confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defence, Sokolov has likely been replaced by his now former deputy, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, as acting commander until an internal investigation of the 15 February 2024 sinking of the Ropucha-class Tsezar Kunikov landing ship is concluded," the review said.

Despite Sokolov's disappearance from the information field following the successful Ukrainian strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol and rumours of his death, the review did not specify whether they were certain he was still alive.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 34 Russian officers had been killed in the attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

Following that, the Russians posted a video of an online meeting allegedly with Sokolov, as well as a video in which he makes a comment, but the date of the footage is unknown.

Following the appearance of these videos, Ukraine's Special Forces stated that they would investigate the possible death of Sokolov.

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has neither confirmed nor denied news of the death of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in a recent missile attack.

A few days after the strike, the Pentagon stated that they did not yet know whether the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was alive.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russianaval fleetwar
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Russia
Deputy Commander of Russia's 18th Army killed in Ukraine
US to transfer forfeited Russian funds to Ukraine once again
Russia's air superiority allowed it to capture Avdiivka – ISW
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: