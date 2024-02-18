UK Defence Intelligence comments on resignation of Russian Black Sea Fleet commander Sokolov

UK Defence Intelligence has linked Admiral Sokolov's resignation as commander of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet to the loss of many of the fleet's ships, without specifying whether Sokolov is still alive.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 18 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to UK intelligence, the Russian Federation's decision to dismiss Sokolov is clearly linked to Ukraine's significant success in inflicting losses on the Black Sea Fleet, the most recent of which was the sinking of the Tsezar Kunikov landing ship.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence recalled that Sokolov's predecessor in this position, Igor Osipov, was said to have been dismissed from his post immediately after the sinking of the cruiser Moskva. The analysts also suggested that Sokolov's "leadership style" was one of the reasons for his resignation.

Quote: "Although not confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defence, Sokolov has likely been replaced by his now former deputy, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, as acting commander until an internal investigation of the 15 February 2024 sinking of the Ropucha-class Tsezar Kunikov landing ship is concluded," the review said.

Despite Sokolov's disappearance from the information field following the successful Ukrainian strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol and rumours of his death, the review did not specify whether they were certain he was still alive.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 34 Russian officers had been killed in the attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

Following that, the Russians posted a video of an online meeting allegedly with Sokolov, as well as a video in which he makes a comment, but the date of the footage is unknown.

Following the appearance of these videos, Ukraine's Special Forces stated that they would investigate the possible death of Sokolov.

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has neither confirmed nor denied news of the death of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in a recent missile attack.

A few days after the strike, the Pentagon stated that they did not yet know whether the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was alive.

Support UP or become our patron!