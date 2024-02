During an air-raid warning in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, the sounds of an explosion were heard on the night of 19-20 February.

Source: Suspilne Poltava; Suspilne Dnipro

Quote: "The sound of an explosion was heard in Kremenchuk. This was reported to Suspilne by local residents."

Details: Before that, the sound of an explosion was reported "in the suburbs of Dnipro."

