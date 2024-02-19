Units of Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade manage to break through despite being fully surrounded

Maksym Zhorin, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade has stated that some units of the brigade in Avdiivka were completely surrounded by the enemy but were able to escape.

Source: Zhorin via Telegram

Quote: "Now we can say that for a while, some of the 3rd Assault Brigade units in Avdiivka were completely surrounded but managed to break through.

Some Katsap Telegram channels claim that there are still soldiers on Avdiivka Coke Plant's territory; however, I can confirm that there are none left. There is essentially nothing left except a few semi-destroyed basements (katsap is a derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine; additionally, in Arabic, "qassab" means "butcher"– ed.)."

Details: Zhorin also claimed that nearly half of all guided bombs that fell on Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka were targeting the coke plant.

Background:

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade released a video of the battles in the dacha cooperative in Avdiivka, where the soldiers broke through Russian battle formations.

The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade reported that the soldiers of their 25th Separate Assault Battalion were the last to leave the Avdiivka Coke Plant and did not suffer any casualties.

On 17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia's losses in Avdiivka were seven times higher than Ukraine's.

