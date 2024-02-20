All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU to allocate hundreds of millions of euros for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 14:46
EU to allocate hundreds of millions of euros for humanitarian projects in Ukraine
stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has announced a €83 million funding package for various humanitarian projects in Ukraine and Moldova for the support of Ukrainian refugees amid Russian aggression. Ukraine is to receive €75 million within the framework of the project. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to press service of the European Commission

Quote: "At the heart of the EU's humanitarian strategy in Ukraine today is protecting people affected by the war, especially those living close to the frontline areas."

Advertisement:

Details: €75 million were allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine to provide emergency aid including access to basic needs such as shelter, protection services, clean water, education and healthcare.

€8 million was allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova.

Along with the latest package, the European Commission has allocated €926 million in total for humanitarian aid programmes to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Of this funding, €860 million has been allocated for humanitarian programmes within Ukraine and €66 million to support refugees who have fled to neighbouring Moldova.

The European Commission noted that Ukraine had received a significant amount of aid through the EU Civilian Protection Mechanism upon participation of many EU member states. Over 140,000 tonnes were brought to Ukraine.

It included ambulances, fire trucks, medicine, equipment for temporary housing, generators, etc. The EU storages were involved in the supply of such aid.

Background: Last week Finland supplied Ukraine with six equipped ambulances.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkraineaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
EU
Member States can buy shells for Ukraine outside the EU – Josep Borrell
Hungary's foreign minister will not block 13th EU sanctions package
Ukraine's foreign minister to EU counterparts: Every shell made in Europe must be used to defend Europe
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: