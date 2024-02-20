Russians strike Nikopol district, injure 87-year-old woman and 2 more people – photo

Three people have been injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Three people have been injured in the Nikopol district today. The Russians struck the city of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

An 87-year-old woman has received a serious arm injury. She is in critical condition. The medics are doing everything they can to help her.

A 41-year-old man has been hospitalised in moderate condition. Another man aged 59 will recover at home."

Details: Cars, private houses and communication networks have been damaged.

