All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Nikopol district, injure 87-year-old woman and 2 more people – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 15:54
Russians strike Nikopol district, injure 87-year-old woman and 2 more people – photo
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Three people have been injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Three people have been injured in the Nikopol district today. The Russians struck the city of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

An 87-year-old woman has received a serious arm injury. She is in critical condition. The medics are doing everything they can to help her.

A 41-year-old man has been hospitalised in moderate condition. Another man aged 59 will recover at home."

Details: Cars, private houses and communication networks have been damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: casualtiesattackNikopolwar crimes
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
casualties
Russians hit civilian car with kamikaze drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing farm workers
Attack on Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives from drone on house with five people inside – photo
Russians shell two villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man killed
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: