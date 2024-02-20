New Russian crime: Ukraine launches investigation into shooting of Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and prosecutors will investigate the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war carried out by the Russians near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: On 20 February, a video recording depicting the execution of three Ukrainian defenders, held captive by Russian military personnel, was posted on the Internet.

The incident occurred on 18 February 2024, near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Prosecutors emphasise that the killing of prisoners of war constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "Under the procedural direction of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a criminal investigation has been launched regarding the breach of laws and customs of war, coupled with deliberate homicide.

The pre-trial inquiry is being conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Background:

On Sunday 18 February, relatives of some seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner after Russian forces captured the Zenit position in Avdiivka recognised their loved ones’ bodies in a video circulating on Russian social media.

The 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, which had been defending Avdiivka, reported that wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were surrounded in the Zenit defence position were shot by the Russians despite a promise to evacuate them.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations to clarify the circumstances of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian militants at the Zenit position in Avdiivka.

