Ongoing blockade: State Border Guard Service updates info on traffic at 6 crossings with Poland

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 February 2024, 10:49
Photo: sources of Ukrainska Pravda

Polish farmers continue blocking traffic at the Ukraine border on 21 February. As of Wednesday morning, approximately 2,500 lorries were queueing at the entry from the Republic of Poland into Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Polish farmers, as before, are blocking six routes and six border crossing points: Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhriniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni, and Krakovets."

As of this morning, a total of around 2,500 lorries were waiting to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine along these six routes. The highest numbers were anticipated at the Krakovets, Yahodyn, and Rava-Ruska border crossings. The situation was somewhat different yesterday, as Polish farmers escalated their actions to block the movement of vehicles. They practically made it impossible for lorries to move in all directions, and on three of them (Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv), they restricted movement for other types of transport, including passenger cars and buses, which were unable to cross the border for a certain period in both directions.

However, gradually, after 16:00 and until 18:00, the movement of passenger cars and buses on these routes returned to normal

Currently, the movement of passenger cars and buses is unrestricted in both directions, while lorries can pass on different routes at a rate of one or 2-3 vehicles per hour in both directions. The only difference is that they are not allowing freight vehicles travelling from Ukraine to enter Poland at the Shehyni and Yahodyn border crossings.

Subjects: siegePolandState Border Guard Service
