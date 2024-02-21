All Sections
Polish Consul General in Lviv on farmers' actions at border: Shameful and disgraceful; I can hardly believe they're Poles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 21 February 2024, 11:21
Stock photo: Getty Images

Eliza Dzwonkiewicz, Polish Consul General in Lviv, has strongly condemned the actions of Polish farmers on the Polish-Ukrainian border and made an apology to "warring Ukraine", saying she can hardly believe this is the work of her compatriots.

Source: European Pravda, citing Dzwonkiewicz on Facebook

Quote: "I’m not going to pretend that I haven’t seen the shameful things [Poles] have done on the Polish-Ukrainian border. I apologise to you, dear Ukrainian friends. I can hardly believe that my compatriots are responsible."

Details: Recalling the events of the Warsaw Uprising, Dzwonkiewicz said she thought that only the Russians, who refused to allow the landing of Allied planes carrying aid to Warsaw, were capable of acting in such a shameful manner.

"What are 'Polish' farmers and hauliers doing today? I can't believe they are Poles... A true Pole would never stab a neighbour who is fighting for freedom. It's not about the demands, it's about the form of protest. Shame on you. I apologise to the warring Ukraine, I'm sorry," the diplomat said.

Background:

  • On 20 February, protests by Polish farmers at the border escalated. Among other things, they blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and spilled some of the grain from a freight train wagon onto the tracks on the morning of 20 February, the second such grain spilling incident.
  • In response to the Polish actions, Ukrainian hauliers began protesting at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa and Shehyni-Medyka checkpoints.
  • The co-leader of the Polish protests suggested that passenger traffic might be blocked in response to Ukraine’s actions.

Poland
RECENT NEWS
