All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bundestag fails to vote on resolution to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 16:15
Bundestag fails to vote on resolution to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles
Stock photo: Getty Images

There were not enough votes in the German Bundestag to pass an opposition-introduced resolution calling for the provision of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. The draft, introduced by the opposition Union parties (CDU-CSU), received only 182 votes in favour, 480 against, and 5 abstained.

Source: European Pravda with reference Tagesschau

Details: Before the vote, faction leader Friedrich Merz urged the MPs of the traffic light coalition to support the document, claiming that Ukraine does not receive the weapons it needs.

Advertisement:

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the defence committee voted for the provision of missiles, explaining that Taurus were specifically mentioned in this project.

Ahead of the vote, the coalition proposed a similar resolution calling for long-range systems for Ukraine, but made no mention of Taurus. The governing coalition is reportedly divided on this issue.

During the debate, parliamentarians from CDU questioned Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the fundamental issue with providing Ukraine with these missiles and how it is rationally justified.

The outcome of the Bundestag discussions will be a formality, as the decision is ultimately up to the government.

Background: 

  • Last Friday, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement, Germany also announced a package of military assistance to Ukraine for €1.1 billion.
  • Speaking of Taurus missiles, Olaf Scholz said that it is necessary to make the decision to supply them "at the right time". On Wednesday, the German government spokesman said the chancellor had not changed his position on the Taurus.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyUkraineweaponsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Germany
Bundestag to hold debate on providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: