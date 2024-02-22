Bundestag fails to vote on resolution to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

There were not enough votes in the German Bundestag to pass an opposition-introduced resolution calling for the provision of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. The draft, introduced by the opposition Union parties (CDU-CSU), received only 182 votes in favour, 480 against, and 5 abstained.

Source: European Pravda with reference Tagesschau

Details: Before the vote, faction leader Friedrich Merz urged the MPs of the traffic light coalition to support the document, claiming that Ukraine does not receive the weapons it needs.

Advertisement:

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the defence committee voted for the provision of missiles, explaining that Taurus were specifically mentioned in this project.

Ahead of the vote, the coalition proposed a similar resolution calling for long-range systems for Ukraine, but made no mention of Taurus. The governing coalition is reportedly divided on this issue.

During the debate, parliamentarians from CDU questioned Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the fundamental issue with providing Ukraine with these missiles and how it is rationally justified.

The outcome of the Bundestag discussions will be a formality, as the decision is ultimately up to the government.

Background:

Last Friday, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement, Germany also announced a package of military assistance to Ukraine for €1.1 billion.

Speaking of Taurus missiles, Olaf Scholz said that it is necessary to make the decision to supply them "at the right time". On Wednesday, the German government spokesman said the chancellor had not changed his position on the Taurus.

Support UP or become our patron!