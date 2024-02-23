All Sections
Three people killed in Shahed drone attack in Odesa – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 February 2024, 05:47
Aftermath of drone strike in Odesa. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

One of the drones hit over the sea during a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast has crashed into a building in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing destruction and fire. Rescue workers rescued a security guard, who was not injured, and found one body.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with Shahed-type attack drones. At the same time, they launched Kh-31P and Kh-22 missiles from tactical and strategic aircraft from the Black Sea. The missiles did not reach their targets.

Aftermath of drone strike in Odesa.
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

In total, air defence units shot down nine kamikaze drones.

Aftermath of drone strike in Odesa.
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

One of the drones that was hit over the sea crashed into a building in Odesa's coastal zone, causing destruction and a fire. A security guard was rescued from the damaged building and was not injured.

Aftermath of drone strike in Odesa.
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Rescue workers found the body of one person while extinguishing the fire.

Aftermath of drone strike in Odesa.
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Early reports say there might still be people under the rubble.

Firefighting and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Updated at 05:40: Two more bodies have been found under the rubble in Odesa. A total of three people have been killed in the Russian attack. The search and rescue has been suspended. The rubble is being cleared, and any remaining embers doused with water.

Support UP or become our patron!

war
