Ukraine's Air Force down 23 of 31 Shahed drones at night

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 February 2024, 07:37
Ukraine's Air Force down 23 of 31 Shahed drones at night
Ukrainian sky defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians launched six missiles and 31 Shahed attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine on the night of 22-23 February, and Ukraine's Air Force managed to destroy 23 drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces destroyed 23 attack UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts."

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russians launched Shahed UAVs from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. Three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were fired from temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast. In addition, they launched the Kh-31P anti-radar missile and two Kh-22 cruise missiles from the waters of the Black Sea.

Background:

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Forceair defence
