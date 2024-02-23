Drone hits high-rise building in Dnipro causing casualties, people still under rubble – photo
A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone has hit a high-rise residential building in the city of Dnipro. As a result, four people were injured, there are still people under the rubble, and the search is ongoing.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Lysak said that the Russians attacked the oblast with Shahed drones. A high-rise residential building in Dnipro was hit.
Quote: "We know about four casualties. There are people under the rubble. The search operation is ongoing.
Please do not help the enemy and do not post or discuss too much information on the Internet."
Update at 05:19: Lysak said that there are currently eight people injured in the high-rise building in Dnipro. Seven of them have been taken to hospital.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Background:
- On the night of 22-23 February, explosions were heard in Dnipro and the outskirts. At that time, an air-raid warning was issued in the city and the oblast.
