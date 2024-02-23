All Sections
Drone hits high-rise building in Dnipro causing casualties, people still under rubble – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 February 2024, 02:45
Drone hits high-rise building in Dnipro causing casualties, people still under rubble – photo
Stock photo: State Emergency Service

A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone has hit a high-rise residential building in the city of Dnipro. As a result, four people were injured, there are still people under the rubble, and the search is ongoing.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak said that the Russians attacked the oblast with Shahed drones. A high-rise residential building in Dnipro was hit.

Photo: Lysak on Telegram
Photo: Lysak on Telegram  

Quote: "We know about four casualties. There are people under the rubble. The search operation is ongoing.

Photo: Lysak on Telegram
Photo: Lysak on Telegram  

Please do not help the enemy and do not post or discuss too much information on the Internet."

Photo: Lysak on Telegram
Photo: Lysak on Telegram  

Update at 05:19: Lysak said that there are currently eight people injured in the high-rise building in Dnipro. Seven of them have been taken to hospital.

Photo: Lysak on Telegram
Photo: Lysak on Telegram  

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Background

  • On the night of 22-23 February, explosions were heard in Dnipro and the outskirts. At that time, an air-raid warning was issued in the city and the oblast.

