Zelenskyy: Trump cannot end war in 24 hours

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that former US President Donald Trump cannot end the Russian war against Ukraine in 24 hours, and once again urged him to come and see the tragedy with his own eyes.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the American TV channel FOX News

Quote from Zelenskyy in response to Trump's famous quote, in which he claimed that he could end the war in 24 hours: "He will not be able to solve this problem; this tragedy."

Details: Zelenskyy once again stated that he would welcome former US President Donald Trump to tour the contact lines where everything would be explained.

"And he will tell me what he thinks. Maybe he has some ideas. I don't know," the president noted.

He emphasised that he appreciates all politicians and other "[decision makers] who support, or are just not against, [us] or who just understand what war in Ukraine means, who started this war and what is happening on the ground".

Zelenskyy also believes that if Trump came to Ukraine and saw everything with his own eyes, he would change his mind about the feasibility of a quick resolution and understand that there are not two sides to the coin, but "only one enemy – Putin's ideology".

Details: The interview took place close to the contact line.

FOX News mentioned that Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of conducting the conversation in such a dangerous place, "For me, it is vital, as I had said before we started... the United States [needs to] see a different war, [both] in the capital and here, closer to the contact line."

