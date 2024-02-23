All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Trump cannot end war in 24 hours

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 February 2024, 10:38
Zelenskyy: Trump cannot end war in 24 hours
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that former US President Donald Trump cannot end the Russian war against Ukraine in 24 hours, and once again urged him to come and see the tragedy with his own eyes.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the American TV channel FOX News  

Quote from Zelenskyy in response to Trump's famous quote, in which he claimed that he could end the war in 24 hours: "He will not be able to solve this problem; this tragedy."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy once again stated that he would welcome former US President Donald Trump to tour the contact lines where everything would be explained. 

"And he will tell me what he thinks. Maybe he has some ideas. I don't know," the president noted. 

He emphasised that he appreciates all politicians and other "[decision makers] who support, or are just not against, [us] or who just understand what war in Ukraine means, who started this war and what is happening on the ground".

Zelenskyy also believes that if Trump came to Ukraine and saw everything with his own eyes, he would change his mind about the feasibility of a quick resolution and understand that there are not two sides to the coin, but "only one enemy – Putin's ideology".

Details: The interview took place close to the contact line.

FOX News mentioned that Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of conducting the conversation in such a dangerous place, "For me, it is vital, as I had said before we started... the United States [needs to] see a different war, [both] in the capital and here, closer to the contact line."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyTrumpwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy showcases training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s – video
In interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy explains why he fired Zaluzhnyi
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has five times fewer losses than Russia
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: