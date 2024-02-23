Zelenskyy showcases training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s – video
Friday, 23 February 2024, 09:23
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a video of Ukrainian pilots training on Western F-16 fighter jets.
Source: Zelenskyy
Quote: "All Ukrainians are waiting for the day when the first Ukrainian F-16s will appear in our skies, when they will strengthen the defence of our cities and hromadas and the capabilities of our Ukrainian Defence Forces. (hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).
As our pilots and personnel continue their training, I am grateful to the F-16 coalition that is bringing this day closer."
Background:
- Earlier, the Pentagon announced that the first four Ukrainian pilots are to complete training on US F-16 fighter jets by the summer.
- According to media reports, the first F-16 fighter jets will be in Ukrainian skies around June 2024.
- In December, the Netherlands decided to start preparations for delivering the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and recently increased the number to 24.
- In January, Ukraine's Foreign Minister said that preparations for the delivery of the F-16s promised by Denmark were going according to plan.
