Zelenskyy showcases training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a video of Ukrainian pilots training on Western F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Zelenskyy

Quote: "All Ukrainians are waiting for the day when the first Ukrainian F-16s will appear in our skies, when they will strengthen the defence of our cities and hromadas and the capabilities of our Ukrainian Defence Forces. (hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

As our pilots and personnel continue their training, I am grateful to the F-16 coalition that is bringing this day closer."

Background:

