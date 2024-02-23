Zelenskyy: We will prepare new counteroffensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine plans not only to keep defending itself in 2024, but also to prepare a new counteroffensive.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with FoxNews

Details: Speaking about the country’s goals for this year, Zelenskyy noted that in a confrontation with a country like Russia, even defence is a big task and a challenge.

Commenting on the statement that many expected a more effective counteroffensive in 2023 and wanted to end the war as soon as possible, the president stressed that a counteroffensive requires thinking about the lives of fighters, because rapid movement would result in the loss of people. If Ukraine loses soldiers, it will lose everything.

Quote: "To defend is task number one.

Then to continue our successful story on the Black Sea , and we will do it. I will not now go deeply [in]to details, but they will get some surprises. I mean, Russians - that’s very important.

So, [the] south is very important. To defend [the] east, where they have more than 200,000 soldiers, also very important to defend.

And, of course, we will prepare [a] new counteroffensive, [a] new operation. Of course, I'm not speaking [to say] that we will just stay [still]. It depends on a lot of things."

Details: Asked whether a previous counteroffensive would have been more successful if Ukraine had received the necessary weapons in a timely manner, Zelenskyy urged people not to dwell on the past but confirmed that Ukraine needs Patriot systems to defend its airspace, as well as long-range missile systems with a range of 300 km, and so on. He mentioned discussing these needs with partners, particularly the United States.

The president said that the current situation on the battlefield is not fair, meaning that the forces are not equal.

