All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Always expect some disgusting thing from Russia – Air Force spokesman on possible attacks on 2nd full-scale invasion anniversary

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 23 February 2024, 14:45
Always expect some disgusting thing from Russia – Air Force spokesman on possible attacks on 2nd full-scale invasion anniversary
Yurii Ihnat. Screenshot

There may be no large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine on 24 February, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian defenders are ready to repel such an attack.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 23 February

Details: A journalist asked whether there were any preparations for extraordinary or unprecedented strikes on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ihnat replied that large-scale attacks may not occur, but they cannot be ruled out. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "We should always expect something disgusting from Russia because it is a country that is trying to destroy us physically as a country. There may or may not be some kind of timing for attacks. Everyone has to be on their guard every day.

I just want to remind everyone once again how it was last year: it was the first anniversary, everyone was waiting for both 23 February, when their army celebrates the Soviet Day of the Defender of the Fatherland, and 24 February, when the first anniversary [of the full-scale invasion] was. There was no attack on either the 23rd or 24th. The large-scale attack took place on 9 March, so the next large-scale attack was delayed until then. 

So everyone should be on alert. Air defence is always on duty, the Air Force is also on duty, and the Defence Forces are ready to repel an enemy air attack."

Background:

  • On the night of 24 February 2022, after eight years of hybrid warfare, Russia launched its full-scale armed invasion of Ukraine. The war, which Russia calls a "special military operation", has been going on for two years. 
  • It is assumed that Russia may launch massive strikes on important or symbolic dates. However, such concerns do not always come true.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForcewarRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's Air Force down 23 of 31 Shahed drones at night
Air Force destroys 8 of 10 drones at night
Air-raid warnings issued in number of oblasts due to UAVs: explosions in Poltava Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: