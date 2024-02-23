All Sections
Ukraine's PM says joint meeting with Poland on border failed to take place

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 18:35
Ukraine's PM says joint meeting with Poland on border failed to take place
Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

A Ukrainian government delegation headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal never met with its Polish counterparts on the common border area on 23 February to resolve the traffic blockage.

Source: European Pravda, citing Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: The prime minister noted that the Ukrainian delegation had arrived at the border earlier on 23 February following Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to Poland to "negotiate and find a compromise" on the border blockade.

Read also: Why border blockade doesn't mean Poland's rejection of pro-Ukrainian course

Ukraine was represented by deputy prime ministers Olha Stefanishyna and Oleksandr Kubrakov; the heads of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry; deputy heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Infrastructure Ministry and the Economy Ministry; and the heads of the State Border Guard and Customs Services.

"Unfortunately, such a meeting with Polish officials has not taken place today," he added.

Background:

