Ukraine's PM says joint meeting with Poland on border failed to take place
A Ukrainian government delegation headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal never met with its Polish counterparts on the common border area on 23 February to resolve the traffic blockage.
Source: European Pravda, citing Shmyhal on Telegram
Details: The prime minister noted that the Ukrainian delegation had arrived at the border earlier on 23 February following Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to Poland to "negotiate and find a compromise" on the border blockade.
Ukraine was represented by deputy prime ministers Olha Stefanishyna and Oleksandr Kubrakov; the heads of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry; deputy heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Infrastructure Ministry and the Economy Ministry; and the heads of the State Border Guard and Customs Services.
"Unfortunately, such a meeting with Polish officials has not taken place today," he added.
Background:
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Denys Shmyhal, together with the relevant ministers working on exports, imports, trade, logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, and heads of the border guard service, would be working on the Ukrainian-Polish border today.
- On 21 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Poland hold a bilateral meeting at the level of governments and, if necessary, presidents in response to Polish farmers blocking checkpoints on the common border.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejected President Zelenskyy's invitation for a governmental meeting at the border.
