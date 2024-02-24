Russians attack 79 infrastructure facilities in 10 Ukraine's oblasts over past day
Saturday, 24 February 2024, 10:12
The Ministry of Defence has stated that 103 settlements and 79 infrastructure facilities were attacked in 10 Ukrainian oblasts over the course of 23-24 February.
Source: Military Media Center of the Ministry of Defence
Details: The Ministry of Defence said that Russian attacks on ten oblasts have resulted in casualties among civilians; the number of civilians who were killed or injured is being confirmed.
In total, the Russians fired from various types of weapons – mortars, tanks, tubed artillery, MLRS, anti-aircraft missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft – attacking 103 settlements and 79 infrastructure facilities.
