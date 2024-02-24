Russians attack 79 infrastructure facilities in 10 Ukraine's oblasts over past day

The Ministry of Defence has stated that 103 settlements and 79 infrastructure facilities were attacked in 10 Ukrainian oblasts over the course of 23-24 February.

Source: Military Media Center of the Ministry of Defence

Details: The Ministry of Defence said that Russian attacks on ten oblasts have resulted in casualties among civilians; the number of civilians who were killed or injured is being confirmed.

In total, the Russians fired from various types of weapons – mortars, tanks, tubed artillery, MLRS, anti-aircraft missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft – attacking 103 settlements and 79 infrastructure facilities.

