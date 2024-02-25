All Sections
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
16 UAVs destroyed. Photo: Ukrainian Air Forc

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 16 out of 18 Russian Shaheds that attacked Ukraine on the night of 24-25 February.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The military reported that the UAVs were flying from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, mobile firing groups of the Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and aviation of the Air Force destroyed 16 Shaheds within Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed drone
