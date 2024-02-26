All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi discusses enhanced defence measures against drones and guided bombs on the frontline – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 26 February 2024, 11:41
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi discusses enhanced defence measures against drones and guided bombs on the frontline – video
Rustem Umierov, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov have visited command posts in the combat zone, where they discussed the protection of troops from drones and air-to-ground strikes with guided bombs (GBUs).

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "We listen to briefings from the commanders of troop formations regarding the situation in their respective areas of responsibility. The enemy consistently assaults our positions. In many areas, the situation is complex and requires constant monitoring.

Advertisement:

During the visit, we thoroughly analysed the current situation. We discussed the necessary next steps, particularly focusing on enhancing our defences against drones and air-to-ground precision-guided munitions and reinforcing specific sectors of the front line."

Details: Syrskyi emphasised the importance of coordination and effective operational cooperation among all Defence Forces during discussions with brigade and battalion commanders regarding the situation on the ground. The Commander-in-Chief reiterated the significance of preserving the lives of military personnel.

To enhance combat readiness, resilience, and unit management, the Commander-in-Chief promptly made several decisions on-site, without specifying the details. 

Syrskyi and Umierov also awarded distinctions to outstanding soldiers for their bravery and heroism in battles on various fronts, including Avdiivka, Lyman, Bakhmut, and others.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Rustem UmierovwarArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukraine's defence plan for 2024 is ready, it will bring results
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit first military recruitment centre in Lviv – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: