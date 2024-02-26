Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi discusses enhanced defence measures against drones and guided bombs on the frontline – video

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov have visited command posts in the combat zone, where they discussed the protection of troops from drones and air-to-ground strikes with guided bombs (GBUs).

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "We listen to briefings from the commanders of troop formations regarding the situation in their respective areas of responsibility. The enemy consistently assaults our positions. In many areas, the situation is complex and requires constant monitoring.

During the visit, we thoroughly analysed the current situation. We discussed the necessary next steps, particularly focusing on enhancing our defences against drones and air-to-ground precision-guided munitions and reinforcing specific sectors of the front line."

Details: Syrskyi emphasised the importance of coordination and effective operational cooperation among all Defence Forces during discussions with brigade and battalion commanders regarding the situation on the ground. The Commander-in-Chief reiterated the significance of preserving the lives of military personnel.

To enhance combat readiness, resilience, and unit management, the Commander-in-Chief promptly made several decisions on-site, without specifying the details.

Syrskyi and Umierov also awarded distinctions to outstanding soldiers for their bravery and heroism in battles on various fronts, including Avdiivka, Lyman, Bakhmut, and others.

