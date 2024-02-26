All Sections
Polish hauliers plan to resume protests on border with Ukraine later this week

Monday, 26 February 2024, 11:56
Polish hauliers plan to resume protests on border with Ukraine later this week
Lorry queue. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 1 March, Polish hauliers plan to resume their protests, which were suspended in January, on the border with Ukraine.

Source: RMF FM, reported by European Pravda

Details: Hauliers from Lublin and Podkarpackie regions intend to block the checkpoints in Hrebenne, Dorohusk and Korczowa again. The protest may also affect the entrance to the border crossing in Medyka.

Last week, Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak stated that he had the hauliers’ demands in mind. "All of them are being implemented; the problems of farmers and hauliers are extremely similar," he said.

Meanwhile, the transport industry says it is waiting for specific legislation.

"We had a message from the Ministry of Infrastructure that a draft law would be presented to strengthen inspections of Ukrainian hauliers, but weeks have passed and we have no draft," commented Maciej Wronski, president of the Polish Transport and Logistics Association.

He said that the hauliers are still protesting, but unofficially.

"We see these people at farmers' protests. For me, this is also completely frivolous, we must allow the government to implement the points of the agreement created in January. I am against intensifying the protests, I am against blocking roads, I am for solving the problems of specific communities," Wronski said.

Signals from farmers and hauliers indicate that if nothing happens by Thursday, the scale and number of protests on the border with Ukraine may only increase.

Background:

  • In January, the hauliers who had been blockading three border crossings with Ukraine agreed with the Polish government to suspend their protest until 1 March to give the government time to work out a solution to their demands.
  • The hauliers want commercial permits for Ukrainian companies to transport goods, with the exception of humanitarian aid and supplies for the Ukrainian military.

