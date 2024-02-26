All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine has caught up with Russia in production of attack drones – Strategic Industries Minister

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 13:54
Ukraine has caught up with Russia in production of attack drones – Strategic Industries Minister
Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has caught up with Russia in the production of kamikaze drones, which are the analogues of Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, on air during the 24/7 national joint newcast

Details: Kamyshin said that the Ukrainian drones are similar to the Iranian ones "in terms of the amount of explosives they carry, range, and other technical parameters".

Advertisement:

"As of this year, our capabilities to produce such drones are as high as Russia's," he said.

Kamyshin added that Ukraine is also successful in the production of other types of UAVs.

"Everything that explodes in Russia is our achievement," Kamyshin stated.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed dronedrones
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Shahed drone
Air Force downs 9 attack drones and 3 missiles overnight
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: