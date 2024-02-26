Ukraine has caught up with Russia in production of attack drones – Strategic Industries Minister

Ukraine has caught up with Russia in the production of kamikaze drones, which are the analogues of Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, on air during the 24/7 national joint newcast

Details: Kamyshin said that the Ukrainian drones are similar to the Iranian ones "in terms of the amount of explosives they carry, range, and other technical parameters".

"As of this year, our capabilities to produce such drones are as high as Russia's," he said.

Kamyshin added that Ukraine is also successful in the production of other types of UAVs.

"Everything that explodes in Russia is our achievement," Kamyshin stated.

Background:

Kamyshin said that Ukraine's defence sector would grow sixfold this year.

A Ukrainian-made drone that hit an oil depot in St. Petersburg flew 1,250 kilometres before reaching its target.

