Russian foreign minister calls Ukrainian Peace Formula an ultimatum

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called the Ukrainian peace plan that is being prepared by the Office of the President with the participation of world leaders an "ultimatum".

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti, citing Lavrov

Quote: "Regarding the preparation for the conference in Switzerland, yes, I paid attention to his statement that the conference would proceed without inviting Russia. His office’s head [Andrii] Yermak [Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine] has also expressed this idea that we will gather in Switzerland now, resolve everything, refine and bring to reason Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and then present it to Russia.

But Zelenskyy said that it would not be considered negotiations. A normal person understands that an ultimatum is implied."

Details: Lavrov did not provide any additional assessment of Ukraine's requirements.

Background:

During the press conference following the Ukraine.Year 2024 event on 25 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he thinks that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot result in true peace, but he believes Putin will acknowledge his mistake and his defeat.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will offer a platform "where Putin will be able to concede that he lost this war and that it was a big mistake".

On 25 February, Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President’s Office, said that leaders of over 160 countries will be invited to the global Peace Summit, which is expected to take place in Switzerland; no invitation for the Russian Federation is expected at this time.

Yermak made it clear that representatives of the Russian Federation can only be invited to the second Peace Summit. "At the second summit, we anticipate that this plan will be developed... without intermediaries, openly, and with the participation of all of these countries that will accompany us... There may be a situation in which we will invite representatives of the Russian Federation to a meeting where this plan will be presented to them, if they – who will represent the aggressor country at the time – wish to truly end this war and return to just peace," he said.

