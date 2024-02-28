All Sections
Belgium to donate €200 million to Czech initiative to transfer 800,000 shells to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 16:58
Photo: Getty Images

Belgium will finance a Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine beyond Europe to provide more support to the Ukrainian army.

Source: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: De Croo said that Belgium would finance the Czech initiative for €200 million, so more ammunition would arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Quote: "We can never match the sacrifice Ukraine is making every day. But we can give President Zelenskyy what he requested – more ammunition to fend off the Russian aggressor."

Background:

  • Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that 15 European countries supported the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine beyond Europe.
  • At the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that it could send to Ukraine in a few weeks if it received funding for delivery.
  • The Czech Defence Ministry subsequently said on Friday that it was coordinating the effort and had secured preliminary commitments from Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries that did not want to be named.

Advertisement: