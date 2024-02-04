All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 February 2024, 20:38
Bakery in Lysychansk served as venue for Russian army meetings
The destroyed bakery in Lysychansk. Photo: Novyny Donbasu (News of Donbas) on Telegram

A bakery in Russian-occupied Lysychansk which was shelled by the Russians on 3 February, was used to bake bread for Russian forces and also as a venue for their meetings.

Source: representatives of the Lysychansk City Military Administration and internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Lysychansk in a comment to Suspilne Donbas 

Details: On the afternoon of 3 February, Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the LPR terrorist group, reported the shelling of a bakery in Lysychansk, blaming the Ukrainian army for the attack. He claims that 28 people were killed. The Ukrainian side has not officially commented on these statements.

As the IDPs from Lysychansk said, in one of the videos posted by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on Telegram, they recognised the restaurant as the Adriatic, which was located on the outskirts of the city, in the part of it that was adjacent to the Lysychansk oil refinery. 

The Lysychansk City Military Administration told Suspilne Donbas on 4 February that the bakery started operating in this location after the city was occupied. 

Quote from a representative of the Lysychansk City Military Administration: "The facility in question was used by the occupiers for their own purposes. They would eat and hold meetings there. The bakery started operating after the occupation of the city. It was opened to bake bread for the frontline... 

The strike was carried out while the occupiers were gathering there. The list of the dead that is circulating on the Internet is mostly made up of collaborators, such as Firsov, who defected to the occupiers in March." 

More details: Telegram channels published a list of the alleged victims on Sunday. According to information from local residents who have now left the city, the list includes the name of the owner of the facility, a local businessman who also had shops in Lysychansk. In addition, the locals recognised the name of a man who worked in the 'tax office' set up by the Russians in the city.

