All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia increases intensity of attacks by almost quarter – Ministry of Internal Affairs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 5 February 2024, 13:31
Russia increases intensity of attacks by almost quarter – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Illustration: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, said that last week, the intensity of Russian attacks increased by almost a quarter. Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine more than 1,500 times.

Source: Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "Last week, the intensity of enemy attacks increased by almost a quarter. The enemy attacked Ukraine more than 1,500 times.

Advertisement:

Attacks on more than 570 localities were recorded. Most [attacks are recorded] in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Twelve people were killed, and 60 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack over the past week."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warMinistry of Internal Affairs
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
war
Russia may have to make sacrifices to solve budget deficit, says UK Defence Intelligence
So-called "minister" of occupied Luhansk killed in Lysychansk bakery attack, claims Russia – photo
Russian minelaying drone destroyed on Tavriia front – video
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: