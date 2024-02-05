Russia increases intensity of attacks by almost quarter – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, said that last week, the intensity of Russian attacks increased by almost a quarter. Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine more than 1,500 times.

Source: Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "Last week, the intensity of enemy attacks increased by almost a quarter. The enemy attacked Ukraine more than 1,500 times.

Advertisement:

Attacks on more than 570 localities were recorded. Most [attacks are recorded] in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Twelve people were killed, and 60 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack over the past week."

Support UP or become our patron!