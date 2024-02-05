All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian minelaying drone destroyed on Tavriia front – video

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 5 February 2024, 12:02
Russian minelaying drone destroyed on Tavriia front – video
Russian minelaying drone destroyed on Tavriia front. Screenshot: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi's video

Ukrainian defenders have recently destroyed a Russian unmanned ground vehicle known as a minelaying drone on the Tavriia front.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "Recently, a unit of one of the brigades of the Tavriia Defence Forces destroyed an atypical Russian target – an unmanned ground vehicle, or a minelaying drone. It was detected by aerial reconnaissance and blew up when it was fired upon. The detonation of explosives carried by this drone was recorded on video."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians carried out 19 airstrikes, 788 artillery attacks and six missile attacks, and conducted 38 combat engagements in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces. 

Russia’s losses over the past day amounted to 385 soldiers and 30 pieces of military equipment, excluding UAVs. This includes four tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, three artillery systems, two MANPADS, one grenade launcher, 11 vehicles and six pieces of special equipment. The Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed two Russian ammunition storage points. A total of 143 UAVs of various types were downed or destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
war
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief to General Staff Chief: Happy that you were by my side; we will have nothing to be ashamed of
Zelenskyy: As far as ground war is concerned, it's hit a stalemate, that's a fact
Ukraine's drone production capabilities have grown 100-fold since start of invasion
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: