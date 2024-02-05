Russian minelaying drone destroyed on Tavriia front – video

Ukrainian defenders have recently destroyed a Russian unmanned ground vehicle known as a minelaying drone on the Tavriia front.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "Recently, a unit of one of the brigades of the Tavriia Defence Forces destroyed an atypical Russian target – an unmanned ground vehicle, or a minelaying drone. It was detected by aerial reconnaissance and blew up when it was fired upon. The detonation of explosives carried by this drone was recorded on video."

Details: The Russians carried out 19 airstrikes, 788 artillery attacks and six missile attacks, and conducted 38 combat engagements in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces.

Russia’s losses over the past day amounted to 385 soldiers and 30 pieces of military equipment, excluding UAVs. This includes four tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, three artillery systems, two MANPADS, one grenade launcher, 11 vehicles and six pieces of special equipment. The Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed two Russian ammunition storage points. A total of 143 UAVs of various types were downed or destroyed.

