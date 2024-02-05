Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has gathered evidence against the head of a subdivision of the Supreme Court who justified Russia's armed aggression and temporary occupation of Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "Under the procedural leadership of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the head of one of the structural subdivisions of the Supreme Court of Ukraine (which has been in liquidation since 15 December 2017 in connection with the Supreme Court's establishment and does not administer justice) has been served with a notice of suspicion with respect to the justification, recognition as legitimate or denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants."

Advertisement:

Details: The investigation found that the official had justified the Russian Federation's armed aggression and the temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories. The suspect had denied Ukraine's sovereignty and suggested that it give up its southern regions, including Odesa and Kherson oblasts, to Russia.

The suspect had also described Wagner Group mercenaries as heroes and supported their involvement in the war against Ukraine. The official had suggested that a new attack should be launched on Ukraine from the north to capture Lviv and neighbouring regions, with the aim of quickly occupying the state and subsequently establishing the Kremlin regime on its territory.

The conclusion of an expert analysis confirmed that the official had conducted subversive activities to benefit the Russian Federation.

During searches at the suspect’s home, police discovered mobile phones and computers, small arms ammunition, a special technical device for illegal surveillance, and pro-Kremlin literature.

The SSU notes that it has recordings of conversations to back up its suspicions.

Support UP or become our patron!