All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 5 February 2024, 14:39
Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine
Screenshot on suspect's computer. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has gathered evidence against the head of a subdivision of the Supreme Court who justified Russia's armed aggression and temporary occupation of Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "Under the procedural leadership of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the head of one of the structural subdivisions of the Supreme Court of Ukraine (which has been in liquidation since 15 December 2017 in connection with the Supreme Court's establishment and does not administer justice) has been served with a notice of suspicion with respect to the justification, recognition as legitimate or denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants."

Advertisement:

Details: The investigation found that the official had justified the Russian Federation's armed aggression and the temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories. The suspect had denied Ukraine's sovereignty and suggested that it give up its southern regions, including Odesa and Kherson oblasts, to Russia.

The suspect had also described Wagner Group mercenaries as heroes and supported their involvement in the war against Ukraine. The official had suggested that a new attack should be launched on Ukraine from the north to capture Lviv and neighbouring regions, with the aim of quickly occupying the state and subsequently establishing the Kremlin regime on its territory.

The conclusion of an expert analysis confirmed that the official had conducted subversive activities to benefit the Russian Federation.

During searches at the suspect’s home, police discovered mobile phones and computers, small arms ammunition, a special technical device for illegal surveillance, and pro-Kremlin literature.

 

The SSU notes that it has recordings of conversations to back up its suspicions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Security Service of UkrainewarOffice of the Prosecutor General
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine uncovers Russian espionage network with operations in 3 oblasts – photo
Attack on oil refinery in Volgograd carried out by drones of Ukraine's Security Service – photo, video
Pro-Russian blogger Podoliaka sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: