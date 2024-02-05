FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers

The Shakhtar Football Club has decided to create a team of Ukrainian amputee military personnel.

Source: Shakhtar CEO Serhii Palkin on Facebook

Quote: "FC Shakhtar announces the creation of a football team for amputees. This is an extremely important project for us, with which we want to support Ukrainian soldiers who have been disabled as a result of combat actions."

Details: Palkin said that according to various estimates, about 50,000 servicemen in Ukraine have undergone amputation due to injuries.

Quote: "Adaptive football is a widespread practice around the world. As a socially responsible club, we strive to create all the conditions for the heroes who sacrificed their health defending the country from the enemy to return to a normal and active life."

