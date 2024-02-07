US Senate proposes to consider aid to Ukraine separately from border issue

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said that a package of legislation on immigration and international aid, including for Ukraine, will not become law due to opposition from House Speaker Mike Johnson and concerns among Senate Republicans.

Details: McConnell said that the Senate needs to change course on the national security package and focus on providing foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

"There are other parts of this supplemental that are extremely important as well: Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan. We still, in my view, ought to tackle the rest of it because it’s important. Not that the border isn’t important, but we can’t get an outcome," McConnell said.

In his opinion, lawmakers should move in this direction, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should decide how to reformulate the issue.

Earlier, it was reported that the US Senate is unlikely to have enough Republican votes for a procedural vote on a bill to tighten migration policy, which also includes additional funding for Ukraine.

After several months of negotiations, the US Senate presented a bipartisan US$118 billion border security bill, which also includes more than US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine and more than US$14 billion to Israel.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not put the Senate bill to a vote.

President Joe Biden said that Donald Trump, his predecessor, was trying to get the bill to fail in the Senate.

