US National Security Adviser reacts to Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 19:50
US National Security Adviser reacts to Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson
Jake Sullivan. Photo: Getty Images

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the US President, has commented on the trip of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to Russia to interview its President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sullivan at a press conference on 7 February with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, European Pravda reports

Details: Sullivan acknowledged that there are critics of Western military assistance to Ukraine in the United States, Europe and other countries, and this criticism emerged even before Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Quote: "We have consistently made the case about why standing up and supporting Ukraine is in the fundamental national security interest of the United States and of the transatlantic alliance. And I believe that we have continued to prevail in that argument," he said.

Biden's adviser noted that the vast majority of Americans support further assistance to Ukraine, as do most members of the US Congress from both parties.

"We're going to stay the course, and we're going to continue to point out that walking away from Ukraine at this moment, at this time, would be fundamentally wrong from the point of view of our basic national security in the United States and for our NATO allies as well. And we think we will continue to win that argument because we have the truth on our side," Sullivan concluded.

Tucker Carlson conducted an interview with the Russian president – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and said he had requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Tucker Carlson was the host of the Tucker Carlson Tonight programme on Fox News from 2016 to 2023, but last April, he was fired without an official explanation from his employer.

Subjects: USAPutinmediaBiden
